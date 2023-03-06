© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Statehouse News

Kansas Governor Set to Clash with GOP Lawmakers over Tax Cuts, Private School Funding

Kansas Public Radio
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST
Photograph of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, seated, behind a microphone.
Kansas News Service
/
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (File Photo, Kansas News Service)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Republican lawmakers appear headed for a confrontation with Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly over tax cuts. With a growing budget surplus Kelly says the state can afford to cut some taxes. But in an interview with KPR's Jim McLean, she said the proposals that Republican leaders recently pushed through the Kansas Senate are too expensive.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of Kansas Public Radio, KCUR, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio. It reports on health, the many factors that influence it and their connection to public policy.

Statehouse News