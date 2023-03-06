Kansas Governor Set to Clash with GOP Lawmakers over Tax Cuts, Private School Funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Republican lawmakers appear headed for a confrontation with Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly over tax cuts. With a growing budget surplus Kelly says the state can afford to cut some taxes. But in an interview with KPR's Jim McLean, she said the proposals that Republican leaders recently pushed through the Kansas Senate are too expensive.

