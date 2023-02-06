New Documentary Focuses on Climate Change in Kansas

Most of Kansas is grappling with severe drought... and water levels in the Ogallala Aquifer continue to drop. A new documentary focusing on the impact of climate change in Kansas is currently in production, recording interviews with a variety of people. Producer Dave Kendall, of Prairie Hollow Productions, is being assisted by KPR commentator Rex Buchanan in conducting these interviews. Rex recently spoke with former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius, who also served as secretary of Health and Human Services in the Obama Administration.

A video version of this interview - as well as a collection of similar videos - can be found online at PrairieHollow.net. More information about the documentary, still in production, can be found on the Facebook page “Hot Times in the Heartland.”