© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New Documentary Focuses on Climate Change in Kansas

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST
KathleenFreeze4.jpg
Dave Kendall
/
Prairie Hollow Productions
Former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius, speaking with Rex Buchanan, for part of a documentary on climate change in Kansas.

Most of Kansas is grappling with severe drought... and water levels in the Ogallala Aquifer continue to drop. A new documentary focusing on the impact of climate change in Kansas is currently in production, recording interviews with a variety of people. Producer Dave Kendall, of Prairie Hollow Productions, is being assisted by KPR commentator Rex Buchanan in conducting these interviews. Rex recently spoke with former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius, who also served as secretary of Health and Human Services in the Obama Administration.

A video version of this interview - as well as a collection of similar videos - can be found online at PrairieHollow.net. More information about the documentary, still in production, can be found on the Facebook page “Hot Times in the Heartland.”

Local News