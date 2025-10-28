Headlines for Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Woman Whose Conviction in Eudora Daycare Death Was Overturned Seeks To Clear Her Name

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A woman accused of killing an infant at a Eudora day care in 2016 has gone to court to clear her name. Carrody Buchhorn was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of nine-month-old Ollie Ortiz. The Lawrence Journal-World reports her conviction was overturned after she had been incarcerated for more than five years. In a trial that began in Lawrence on Monday, Buchhorn is attempting to prove her innocence by a preponderance of the evidence. If she prevails, she will be entitled to $400,000 in compensation.

==========

Kansas Homeless Numbers Drop but Advocates Still Worry

UNDATED (KNS) — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas fell slightly this year after reaching its highest point over the previous decade in 2024. That’s according to a statewide survey by advocates for the homeless. But that data comes just as President Donald Trump is moving to block funding for programs that homeless advocates say helped reduce the problem in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports the president is targeting Housing First programs that prioritize providing permanent housing to people with no strings attached, such as requiring sobriety. The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition says Trump’s order could result in more people living on the streets.

==========

Lawrence School Board Member Resigns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — A member of the Lawrence school board has resigned. Anne Costello says she’s stepping down due to “personal circumstances.” Costello was elected in 2023, and her term was scheduled to run until January 2028. Costello said serving on the board has been “an honor and a privilege.” The Lawrence Times reports the school board will announce the process for choosing her successor at a meeting on November 10. School board members are elected to four-year terms. The position is unpaid.

==========

Bucklin City Council Fined for Using Text Messages To Make Decisions

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSN) — The city council in Bucklin, Kansas, has been found to have violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act by communicating with text messages to make decisions. Bucklin is located in Ford County and has a population of less than 800. The Kansas attorney general’s office says the council members deprived the public of its right to observe and monitor the local government when they made financial decisions using text messages. KSN reports each council member will be fined $100 and required to undergo training on the Open Meetings Act.

==========

Kansas Food Banks Prep as Food Assistance Nears End

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — Kansas food banks are bracing for an increase in demand as federal food benefits are expected to end due to the government shutdown. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will end on November 1. The notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program running. The Associated Press reports SNAP helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

Kansas governor Laura Kelly has announced she will be holding food drives on her current statewide tour. Kelly is holding what she calls a “listening tour” to hear what voters have to say about the state budget. The governor is encouraging those who attend her events to bring non-perishable food items that will be distributed to the needy in their communities. Kelly will be appearing in Hays and Garden City on Wednesday.

==========

Fort Hays State's Docking Institute Releases 2025 Kansas Speaks Survey

HAYS, Kan. (KPR) — The Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University has released its 2025 "Kansas Speaks" survey. The annual survey of public opinion covers various topics of interest to Kansans. Among this year's findings:



About 80% support raising the state's minimum wage. It's currently at $7.25 an hour, which has remained unchanged for the past 15 years (since 2010).

Support for Medicaid expansion in Kansas remains high at around 70%.

About 70% support legalizing medical marijuana. About 59% support legalizing recreational marijuana. The support level is similar to last year’s survey.

The Kansas Speaks survey also found that about two-thirds of respondents agree that legal immigrants contribute to the nation's economic growth. Regarding illegal immigration, about 42% agree that illegal immigrants contribute more to society than they take in terms of resources. About 39% disagree with that statement. More than half of the respondents — about 52% — are very or moderately concerned the state might be running out of water. And nearly half (48%) were concerned about Kansas water quality.

A complete copy of the 2025 Kansas Speaks Survey results and results from previous years can be found here.

==========

KS Senate President Says Chamber Has Enough Votes to Call Special Session for Redistricting

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Republicans are one step closer to redrawing the state’s congressional map in their party’s favor. Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson said Monday that his chamber has enough votes to call a special session for redistricting. In an interview earlier this month, Masterson said Kansas needs to help counteract gerrymandering efforts by liberal-leaning states like California and Illinois.

“You know this is political map drawing. It’s been going on for centuries, right? I mean, we just need to call it what it is. Nobody's trying to hide anything,” he said. The mid-decade redistricting wave began in Texas under pressure from President Trump. The Kansas House of Representatives still lacks the necessary votes to call a special session.

==========

Local Actor Killed in Lawrence Car Crash Mourned

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — Tributes are pouring in for a popular actor who was killed in a car crash shortly after a performance in Lawrence Friday night. Louise ImMasche died in a crash on the South Lawrence Trafficway when the actor’s vehicle was hit by another car coming in the opposite direction. The other driver survived. ImMasche, 41, had starred in Theater Lawrence ’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” earlier in the evening. KCTV reports theaters in Garnett, Kansas, and St. Paul, Minnesota, dedicated their Saturday night performances to the actor.

==========

Study: Nation's Highest Rates of Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis in Nebraska and Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — People in Kansas and Nebraska are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the highest rates in the country. Parkinson’s is a progressive disease that impacts a person’s mobility. The Kansas News Service reports that Epic Research analyzed millions of medical records to find diagnosis rates. Nebraska was the highest with 561 per 100,000 patients. Kansas was second with 517 and Missouri came in seventh with 453. Researcher Kersten Bartelt says to get an accurate comparison, researchers adjusted the rates to account for age, sex and other factors, “...because it’s such an age correlated condition and so we wanted to account for that and Nebraska and Kansas both remained at the top.” Bartelt says more research is needed to determine why these states have such high rates.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.) Must apply online.

==========

