Wanted: Kansas Statehouse Reporter

Position Overview

Kansas Public Radio (KPR), at the University of Kansas, is seeking a Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka. The position duties include managing all aspects of KPR's capital news bureau, which provides broadcast and digital news reports to a number of radio stations in Kansas and Missouri. This position is primarily responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. This includes but is not limited to covering the Kansas legislative session, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections.

The KPR Statehouse Bureau Chief researches, writes, reports and produces spot news, digital stories and long-form audio features for KPR and its reporting partners. The KPR Statehouse Bureau Chief is an integral part of a Regional Journalism Collaboration (RJC) involving the Kansas News Service (KNS), based at KCUR Radio in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief falls under the immediate supervision of the KPR News Director but receives supervision and direction from both the KPR News Director and KNS editors.

Best radio and multimedia news job in Kansas? Maybe.

Must apply online

Job Description

55%

Manages all aspects of the Kansas Statehouse News Bureau in Topeka. This includes researching, writing and presenting daily spot news and feature stories about state government, the Kansas Legislature, state Supreme Court and other agencies. This position also serves as KPR’s lead election reporter and helps plan statewide election coverage. Provides daily news reports to KPR and its affiliate stations Monday through Friday. These reports may include interviews, features and newscast material (self-contained spots as well as anchor scripts with soundbites). Must be able to meet daily deadlines while maintaining high standards of digital production and story accuracy.

20%

Covers other stories of statewide concern, even non-political ones, as requested by supervisor. Maintains good relationship with KPR and KNS affiliate stations.

10%

Fills-in, as needed, as substitute host for Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered.

5%

Helps News Director develop long-range plans and set goals and objectives.

5%

Participates in on-air station fundraising.

5%

Other duties as assigned by news director.

Position Requirements



Consistent availability to cover Kansas legislative session (typically January through May).

Availability to work occasional weekends and holidays.

Required Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication studies, or related field - Or- High School Diploma and four (4) years of experience. At least three (3) years full-time, professional experience in broadcast news, newspaper, or digital news reporting.

Preferred Qualifications



Five (5) years of experience producing news content for noncommercial broadcast and digital platforms. Professional reporting experience covering political and governmental issues as evidenced by application materials. Excellent verbal and written communication skills (as evidenced by application materials – including audio aircheck) and good news judgement. Experience operating digital audio editing systems, field recording units, and other audio production equipment. Experience with public broadcasting, especially long-form reporting as evidenced by application materials.

Contact Information to Applicants

J. Schafer

News Director

Kansas Public Radio

jschafer@ku.edu

785-864-2246

Additional Candidate Instruction

A complete application includes:



Cover letter addressing how you meet the required and preferred qualifications. Resume. Contact information for three professional references (including at least one previous or current supervisor). Candidates for this position must include an aircheck (by way of embedded link (i.e. YouTube), mp3 file, or audio CD) as part of the application process. The aircheck must be uploaded or mailed or emailed to KPR, c/o News Director J. Schafer. This is in addition to completing the online application. Applications not accompanied by an aircheck will not be considered.

Application review begins Monday, October 13th and will continue until a qualified pool of applicants is identified.

Anticipated Start Date: Approx. November 10, 2025

Primary Campus: University of Kansas Lawrence Campus / Topeka, Kansas Statehouse

Work Schedule

Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm with occasional weekends and holidays.

Work Location Assignment

Hybrid (as well as in Topeka, Lawrence or otherwise near the Kansas Statehouse)

The University of Kansas prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status, gender identity, gender expression, and genetic information in the university's programs and activities. Retaliation is also prohibited by university policy. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding the nondiscrimination policies and is the Title IX coordinator for all KU and KUMC campuses: Associate Vice Chancellor for Civil Rights and Title IX, civilrights@ku.edu, Room 1082, Dole Human Development Center, 1000 Sunnyside Avenue, Lawrence, KS 66045, 785-864-6414, 711 TTY.

