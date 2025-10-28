Food pantries sound the alarm as 188,000 Kansans prepare to lose food stamps

Kansas food pantries are preparing for increased need as tens of thousands of people in the state will not receive SNAP benefits in November.

The federal program provides food assistance to people with low or no income. But Congress missed a deadline to end the government shutdown before money for SNAP ran dry.

That means more than 188,000 Kansans will not receive food stamps at the start of the month, just weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Kansas Food Bank raised concerns Tuesday at a news conference, flanked by other organizations that work to fight hunger in Wichita.

“You know, COVID scared the heck out of us. And this is right up there with that level,” said Brian Walker, president of the Kansas Food Bank.

One in 7 Kansans is experiencing food insecurity. And about 65% of people receiving food stamps are in families with children, according to Kansas Action for Children.

In Sedgwick County, more than 49,500 people receive SNAP benefits. If benefits don’t come in November, they’ll lose a collective $9.3 million.

“(Hunger is) a hidden disease, basically, and that’s why it’s important,” Walker said. “I’ll guarantee you: Everybody knows somebody that needs help with food.”

Without food assistance programs, Walker said food banks would have to double their output to meet community demand.

As they expect a surge in need, food pantries say they need community support to help fill in the gaps. Walker said people can help by volunteering, or donating money or food items.

He said certain food items are always in demand: protein items, and canned fruits and vegetables. Walker also asked people to consider the things they eat in their own homes.

“The things that you like on your table, the folks that visit our pantries like that on their table as well,” he said.

Rachel Zielke is the community services manager for United Methodist Open Door in Wichita.

She told KMUW her staff has talked about buying additional food for the organization's food pantry, but they are hoping it doesn't come to that.

“Our finances are limited, of course, and so you kind of hate to spend that money before you actually maybe need to,” Zielke said.

Pantries in Wichita also accept utensils and kitchenware. They prefer food items not stored in glass, as they are less likely to break.

People who need assistance with food can visit KansasFoodSource.org .

United Way also operates its 211 hotline from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operators can help connect people to the support they need, like food programs, housing resources and utility assistance.

People can also visit 211Kansas.org to search for resources.

Pete Najera, president of United Way of the Plains, said in a statement that “moments like this call for a united response.”

“When the government shuts down, it’s often those living paycheck to paycheck who feel the effects most.”

POLITICO reports Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is joining Democratic officials from 24 other states in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration over the lapsed funding.

U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt, a Republican from Kansas’ 2nd District, announced on Tuesday his plans to co-sponsor a bill to fund SNAP despite the ongoing government shutdown.

He said in a statement he would prefer to reopen the entire government and resume negotiations on funding.

“But if a minority of U.S. senators keeps refusing that approach, then reopening critical parts of the government like food assistance is better than nothing at all.”

KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.