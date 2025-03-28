Headlines for Friday, March 28, 2025

Kansas Democrats Skeptical of Motives Behind Fetal Child Support Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas Democrats are criticizing the passage of a state bill they say undermines abortion rights. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill allows judges to require fathers to pay child support starting at conception. It also allows for income tax exemptions for fetuses. Critics say it’s an effort to give fetuses the same rights as women. Democratic Representative Brooklynne Mosley says that would endanger Kansas women. “Across the country, confusing laws when it comes to reproductive rights have led to women dying in parking lots because of confusion with medical staff,” Mosley added. Republicans dismissed those concerns and say the bill is an effort to support pregnant women. They appear to have the votes needed to override a likely veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Current Kansas Legislative Session Expected to Officially End in April

UNDATED (KNS) – The legislative session in Kansas is on track to end nearly two months earlier than last year. The Kansas News Service reports that there are both pros and cons to fast-paced policymaking. Kansas Republican leaders have delivered on their promise to keep the lawmaking process short and to the point this year. They say it’s the way things were always supposed to work. But some legislators say a quick session means less time to understand the complex bills they’re voting on, like budget proposals spanning hundreds of pages. Republican Representative Mark Schreiber agrees the process felt fast this year. But he’s open to seeing if it makes things more time and cost-effective like supporters have said. “Well, from my perspective, the jury's still out. I'm willing to give it a try,” Schreiber said. Lawmakers wrap up the regular session this week and return next month for what’s typically a short veto session. Lawmakers left the Statehouse Thursday night and will be gone for two weeks.

Officials Say Data Not Properly Analyzed Prior to Fatal January Plane Crash

UNDATED (KMUW) – Safety officials said Thursday that data on near collisions at Reagan National Airport was not properly analyzed before a deadly crash in January. KMUW reports that the remarks came during a U.S. Senate hearing chaired by Jerry Moran of Kansas. Officials discussed the preliminary report of a midair collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Wichita. The crash occurred as the plane prepared to land in Washington, D.C. Investigators say there were 85 near collisions around the airport in the three years before the crash, which Moran said indicated a safety problem. “67 lives that were lost on January 29th were taken prematurely in an accident that by all indications should have been avoided,” he said. Helicopter traffic around the airport has been restricted since January. Safety officials say they are analyzing data to see whether similar safety problems exist in other cities with heavy helicopter traffic.

Funding Issues Likely to Curtail Sunflower Summer Student Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A summer program that lets Kansas students visit museums, zoos and other attractions for free will likely be scaled back this year. The Kansas News Service reports that Sunflower Summer launched in 2021 as a way to keep Kansas children learning over summer break. It was funded initially with federal COVID-relief money. Kansas lawmakers allocated $3 million for the program next fiscal year. But that doesn’t start until July 1st, so this year’s Sunflower Summer will likely be cut short. Ben Sauceda, president of the Kansas Aviation Museum in Wichita, says the program boosts the state’s economy and should be part of long-term budgeting. “I believe this one has a true benefit all the way around, holistically, for our state, that deserves its continued support year-over-year,” he added. The program runs through a smart-phone app, and it offers free admission to more than 200 historic sites and other attractions.

54 Animals Rescued from Kansas Home

LA CROSSE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in west-central Kansas say the report of stolen firearm this week led them to a home where they rescued 54 animals from poor living conditions. KAKE TV reports that deputies from the Rush County Sheriff's Office were responding to a report of a firearm being stolen from a home in La Crosse. During their investigation, the gun was actually discovered inside the home. Deputies also found poor living conditions and numerous animals inside the residence. The unsanitary conditions and other factors prompted deputies to arrest two residents. The sheriff's office also removed 54 live animals from the home and found placement for them at six different facilities. A veterinarian and three animal control officers from Hutchinson assisted.

KPR Community Spotlight Shines on SOS in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KPR) - This month, the KPR Community Spotlight shines on SOS, Inc. in Emporia. The agency advocates for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking - as well as child abuse and neglect. SOS is an umbrella agency that houses numerous services for east-central Kansas. Listen to KPR's interview with SOS Executive Director Mickey Edwards.

Harvesters Network Affected by USDA Food Delivery Cuts

UNDATED (HPM) – Food banks say the U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled millions of dollars worth of deliveries. Harvest Public Media reports food that was expected as early as April will no longer be on the plate for some families in Kansas and Missouri. That’s according to Elizabeth Keever at Harvesters Community Food Network — which helps supply local food pantries, shelters, and community kitchens. The group didn’t receive the local eggs, milk, and chicken it was expecting this week through the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program. “Last year, Harvesters was able to distribute 1.5 million pounds of regionally grown agricultural product through that program, so it's going to be felt by farmers and by families,” Keever said. More than two dozen senators echoed that concern in a letter to USDA secretary Brooke Rollins this week.

Forecasts Indicate Low Springtime Precipitation in Midwest and Great Plains

UNDATED (HPM) – Spring is here, so it's time for farmers and ranchers to prepare for planting. That means looking ahead at the weather for the months to come. Harvest Public Media reports that the latest forecast could indicate worse drought. Experts say some parts of the Midwest and Great Plains are currently experiencing warm temperatures and low precipitation, and that might increase drought severity. Farmers and ranchers need water to raise livestock or grow crops. But Greg Doering with the Kansas Farm Bureau says many of its members are concerned that drought might negatively impact their operations. “‘Rain makes grain,’ right? is the saying. And we're going to need some rain here in the coming days, coming weeks, as we move into planting season," Doering explained. Nearly half of the North Central U.S. region is experiencing moderate drought conditions or worse, according to the March briefing from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its regional climate partners. (Read more.)

Turns Out, Sometimes There Are Monsters Under the Bed

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW/Great Bend Tribune) - Turns out, sometime there really ARE monsters under the bed - at least in central Kansas. KSNW TV reports that a babysitter in Great Bend had quite the scare when she was checking under a child's bed and came face-to-face with a full-grown man.

According to the Barton County Sheriff's Office, the woman was putting children to sleep just outside of Great Bend Monday night when one of the kids complained about a monster in the room. The babysitter checked, and sure enough, a man was hiding under the child's bed. An altercation ensued and in the commotion, the man knocked over one of the children and fled the scene.

That man, identified by the Great Bend Tribune as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr., was later apprehended. He used to live in the home but was banned from the property because of a protection from abuse order. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

Washburn Men's Basketball Team Falls Short in Final Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KPR) - The Washburn men's basketball season came to an end Thursday night. At the national semifinals in Evansville, Indiana, top-seeded Nova Southeastern of Florida dashed Washburn's hopes of reaching the title game with a 94-68 victory. By halftime, the Sharks of Nova Southeastern had built a 24-point lead. For the night, they connected on 12 three-pointers and made 46% of their shots from 3-point range. Washburn finishes the season with an impressive record of 30-4.

K-State Women Set to Play in Sweet 16 Saturday Night

(KPR) - In the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Kansas State has a game in the Sweet 16 Saturday at 7 pm against USC, one of the No. 1 seeds. The game will take place in Spokane, Washington. USC will be without JuJu Watkins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Trojans' second-round game on Monday. Watkins averaged almost 24 points a game this season. Heading into the match-up, K-State's record is 28-7.

Royals Fall to Guardians on Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - On opening day at the K, the Royals lost to the Cleveland Guardians 7 to 4 in 10 innings. Vinnie Pasquantino had a homer for the Royals in the third inning. Relief pitcher Sam Long took the loss. Game two of the series will take place at Kauffman Stadium at 3:10 Saturday afternoon.

