Headlines for Monday, January 27, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, Sunday night at Arrowhead to capture the AFC Championship. The Chiefs defense stepped up down the stretch when Buffalo was stopped and Kansas City’s slim lead was preserved. Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says the team was well-prepared for a close game. "You look at the games we had. I think we had six or seven games where it was one possession," he said. " We continued to build off that throughout the year. These games are very familiar with us." On offense, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for a score in the win. The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super 59 on February 9th in New Orleans.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Co. (KPR) - Soldiers from Fort Riley are among 1,500 U.S. troops heading to the U.S. - Mexico border. These troops are part of President Trump's effort to bolster security at the southern border. They join 2,500 service members already deployed to the area.

UNDATED (HPM) – The amount of American crop, pasture and forestland owned by foreign investors continued to increase in 2023. That’s according to analysis by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says foreign citizens and companies now own 3.6% of American agricultural land. Investors from China and other countries deemed adversarial make up .03%. That’s not much, says University of Illinois agricultural land economist Bruce Sherrick. He told Harvest Public Media that he thinks concerns about foreign ownership are overblown. “Impact in food supply is always a sensitive political issue. But again, the fractions are so incredibly tiny in the US that (it’s) hard to find where the coverage is proportional to the potential impact,” he added. Sherrick says one area of legitimate concern is whether foreign-owned land is located near a government or other sensitive property. (Read more.)

ATCHISON, Kan. (KPR) - A daring operation in Atchison resulted in a female hostage being rescued and her captor suffering from gunshot wounds. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 36-year-old Bryson McCray, of St. Joseph, Missouri, is in critical condition after being shot by an Atchison police officer.

The KBI says McCray allegedly broke into an Atchison apartment Friday night, holding a woman hostage inside, and firing multiple shots at law enforcement officials. Police tried negotiating with him but he kept firing at officers.

The woman - who was known to McCray - was rescued early Saturday morning and McCray was struck by gunfire from an officer. McCray was taken to a Kansas City hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - An ongoing outbreak of tuberculosis in Kansas has become the largest in the recorded history of the United States. Ashley Goss, with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), told state lawmakers this week that Kansas currently has the largest outbreak it's ever had. According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, public health officials have documented 66 active cases and 79 latent infections in the Kansas City, Kansas, area. Most of those cases have been in Wyandotte County, with a handful in Johnson County.

KDHE spokesperson Jill Bronaugh said the current TB outbreak in KCK is the largest documented outbreak in U.S. history. Bronaugh says the outbreak is still ongoing, which means that there could be more cases. While there may have been larger outbreaks in the history of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only began monitoring and reporting TB cases in the U.S. in the 1950s.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that typically affects the lungs. The illness is spread person-to-person through the air when a person with an active infection coughs, speaks or sings. It is treatable with antibiotics.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Governor Laura Kelly is entering the last years of her term and says she wants to focus on water issues in Kansas. Kansans all over the state have had problems with water one way or another. In the west, farmers are struggling to grow crops without depleting the Ogallala aquifer, the region’s main water source. In the east, they struggle with reservoirs filled with sediment, and the whole state is spending a lot of money on water quality. Kelly spoke with the Kansas Water Authority to talk about proposals to streamline regulating water issues. “We cannot allow politics to interfere when talking about having a clean and sustainable water supply for our kids and our grandkids," she said. Kelly wants to condense state water offices into one agency so decisions can be reached faster.

UNDATED (KNS) – Pro-life Kansas leaders want to expand funding for crisis pregnancy centers and increase abortion data reporting requirements. The lobbying group Kansans for Life’s 2025 legislative agenda includes further expanding funding for crisis pregnancy centers. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers have directed more money to the centers in the past two years. The group also wants the state to collect more detailed data on abortions. A new law that requires doctors to ask women their reasons for obtaining an abortion - and to report that to state officials - is currently blocked by a judge. The organization says it will release more details on its agenda at the Kansas March for Life Wednesday in Topeka.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The number of Kansas children aged 9 to 13 injured by fireworks doubled last year. KSNT reports that the Kansas State Fire Marshal has released its annual report for 2024. Among other things, the report shows that more than 140 people were injured by fireworks last year, 70% of them were male, most of them were adults.

