Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl for Third Consecutive Year

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs are one victory away from doing something no NFL team has ever done: Win a third consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs advanced to the big game in New Orleans by defeating the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Heading into the game, many Bills fans expected to see their quarterback, Josh Allen, use his legs to win the game. Greg Echlin reports that, in the end, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who used his own legs to win, rushing for two touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, speaking with Jim Nance of CBS Sports, during the presentation of the Lamar Hunt trophy Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and tight end Travis Kelce, celebrating their win in the AFC championship game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 in just two weeks. The big game will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 5:30 pm.

Greg Echlin
Greg Echlin is a sports reporter for Kansas Public Radio and other public media news outlets.
