Headlines for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The National Weather Service in Topeka says two people suffered minor injuries in Osage County when a tornado flipped over their recreational vehicle. The weather service says an EF1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph touched down four miles west-southwest of Overbrook in Osage County, just after 6 am Tuesday. It traveled north-northeast and struck the Shawnee County town of Richland. Another tornado touched down early Tuesday morning in Greenwood County. Authorities confirm a tornado touched down around 4:50 am just southeast of Eureka, causing minimal damage. Thousands of Kansans lost power during Tuesday's storms - more than 21,000 statewide. As Wednesday morning, about 100 Evergy customers remained without electricity. The weather service says more showers and thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday night and Thursday morning across eastern Kansas.

Plane Hit by Lightning, Forced to Make Emergency Landing at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A passenger jet plane departing from Kansas City had to return to KCI to make an emergency landing after it was hit by lightning early Tuesday morning. KMBC TV reports that the American Airlines flight took off from KCI at 5:35 am en route to Chicago. While in the air, the plane was struck by lightning. Pilots turned the plane back to Kansas City, where it made a safe emergency landing. Officials say 42 people were on board the flight but no injuries were reported. It does not appear that the plane was damaged by the lightning strike.

Former Kansas Prosecutor Surrenders Law License

UNDATED (KCUR) – A Kansas prosecutor accused of several ethical breaches has surrendered her law license and will be disbarred. KCUR reports that Terra Morehead has agreed to turn over her law license as part of an agreement with a Kansas disciplinary board. Court filings say she will soon be disbarred by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the 1990s, Morehead was the Wyandotte County prosecutor who helped former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski frame Lamonte McIntyre, an innocent man who spent 23 years in prison. While in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas, she was accused of threatening witnesses and concealing evidence. Morehead retired from the U.S. Attorney’s office last August.

Hundreds Request Polling Site at Fort Hays State University

UNDATED (KNS) – Hundreds of residents of Ellis County, Kansas, are asking officials to open a polling place at Fort Hays State University to help boost voter turnout. The Kansas News Service reports that on Tuesday, supporters hand-delivered a petition to County Clerk Bobbi Dreiling asking for the change. Fort Hays State student Madison Albers says Dreiling recently moved the nearest polling location farther from campus and consolidated two voting districts into one. Albers says that makes it even harder for many students to vote, explaining that “...college students, it may be their first year voting. It's so discouraging to quite a few students who are already on the fence of whether or not they feel they can vote.” She says Fort Hays State students are less likely to vote than students at other Kansas universities with on-campus locations. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says more polling locations in a county correlates with higher voter turnout. Dreiling declined to comment on the petition.

Regional Summit to Fight Antisemitism Featured Douglas Emhoff, National Researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris was at a regional summit to combat antisemitism Tuesday. KCUR reports it was organized by Kansas City Jewish community groups. Hundreds of people gathered at Rockhurst University to hear second gentleman Doug Emhoff and national researchers discuss the rise of antisemitism in the Midwest and across the country. The Anti-Defamation League’s Jyot Singh says identity-based harassment of Jews online has been growing since before the current Israel-Hamas war. “This is before October 7th," Singh explained. "This is before most of the things that we've seen this year. And we're seeing thousands of incidents across the country pretty much everywhere there are a large community of Jews.” Singh says hate speech aimed at all minority groups is on the upswing. It also comes from across the political spectrum.

Lansing Prison Inmate Dies

LANSING, Kan. (KPR) – An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility has died. Prison officials say 44-year-old Robert Edwin Blanchette died Monday. He was found unresponsive in his cell. His cause of death will be determined by an independent autopsy. Blanchette was serving a life sentence for convictions of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Reno County. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is reviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Printing Press in Southwest Kansas Keeps Local Newspapers Humming

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — More than half of the counties in Kansas have either just one newspaper or none at all, but a southwest Kansas printing press is helping keep local news alive in small towns across four states. As newspapers around the country close or consolidate, a printing press in Liberal, Kansas, is a lifeline for local media in the region. Print media is struggling in many areas, but it survives in 15 towns thanks to a printing press still churning out newspapers in Liberal. The light blue machine takes up most of a warehouse, about the size of a school bus, with newspapers flying through different pulleys as ink is applied. At medium speed, it can spit out 500 papers per minute.

Danny Morua, the pressman for almost 20 years, makes a small adjustment, and within seconds is pushing a new roll of paper that weighs 700 pounds back onto the mechanism. What used to be a community staple is now almost obsolete. But here in Liberal, Morua and his small crew are printing weekly papers for small towns across four states. It’s helping keep those other community papers alive and slowing the growth of news deserts where people can’t find local news. “I love turning something that comes out looking basic and adding so much color to it, and knowing that I printed that,” Morua said. (Read more.)

The U.S. has lost more than 2,800 newspapers since 2005, many of them in rural areas. Now, some journalists are redoubling their efforts to provide local news and trying new models in a difficult industry. See this related story: Newspapers in rural areas are folding, leaving vast news deserts. But there are bright spots.

KU Marks 70th Anniversary of Brown v Board Ruling with Two-Day Conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas is marking the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education case with a two-day conference this week (April 18th and 19th). The KU School of Education and Human Sciences is partnering with the Brown v. Board National Historic site in Topeka for "Brown v. Board at 70: Looking Back and Striving Forward." Dr. Jim Williams, the superintendent of the Brown v. Board National Historic Park, recently spoke to KPR's Kaye McIntyre about the lessons learned from Brown, 70 years later.

Learn more about "Brown v. Board at 70" by visiting soehs.ku.edu.

"Stories for All" Festival Comes to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Storytellers of all kinds - writers, artists and filmmakers - will gather in Lawrence this week. The "Stories for All" festival highlights the work of DIGITAL storytellers. Dr. Giselle Anatol is the director of KU's Hall Center for the Humanities, a lead sponsor of the festival. She tells KPR's Kaye McIntyre that more that 40 partners are involved in Stories for All, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 18th, 19th, and 20th).

Learn more at StoriesForAll.org.

KC Chiefs Tight-End Travis Kelce to Host 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?'

UNDATED (AP) - Travis Kelce is bulking up his resume off the football field. The Kansas City Chief tight-end has been named the host of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video, the streaming service confirmed Tuesday. It's a twist on "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" Filming on the 20-episode season is already completed. On Kelce's show, an adult contestant will be given 11 5th grade-level questions to answer - and they can get assistance from a classroom of celebrities. The final question from a 6th grade-curriculum is worth $100,000. In a statement, Kelce said he is excited about the opportunity.

Hall of Fame Baseball Manager Whitey Herzog Dies at Age 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitey Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title in the 1980s and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as "Whiteyball," has died. He was 92.

Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday the team had been informed of his death by Herzog's family. The team did not immediately have additional details about Herzog, who had been at Busch Stadium on April 4 for the Cardinals' home opener. “Whitey Herzog devoted his lifetime to the game he loved, excelling as a leader on and off the field,” Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the Hall of Fame's board of directors, said in a statement. “Whitey always brought the best out of every player he managed with a forthright style that won him respect throughout the game.”

A crew-cut, pot-bellied tobacco chewer who had no patience for the "buddy-buddy" school of management, Herzog joined the Cardinals in 1980 and helped end the team's decade-plus pennant drought by adapting it to the artificial surface and distant fences of Busch Memorial Stadium. A typical Cardinals victory under Herzog was a low-scoring, 1-run game, sealed in the final innings by a “bullpen by committee,” relievers who might be replaced after a single pitch, or temporarily shifted to the outfield, then brought back to the mound.

The Cardinals had power hitters in George Hendrick and Jack Clark, but they mostly relied on the speed and resourcefulness of switch-hitters Vince Coleman and Willie McGee, the acrobatic fielding of shortstop and future Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and the effective pitching of starters such as John Tudor and Danny Cox and relievers Todd Worrell, Ken Dayley and Jeff Lahti. For the '82 champions, Herzog didn't bother rotating relievers, but simply brought in future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter to finish the job.

"They (the media) seemed to think there was something wrong with the way we played baseball, with speed and defense and line-drive hitters," Herzog wrote in his memoir "White Rat: A Life in Baseball," published in 1987. "They called it 'Whiteyball' and said it couldn't last."

Under Herzog, the Cards won pennants in 1982, 1985 and 1987, and the World Series in 1982, when they edged the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games. Herzog managed the Kansas City Royals to division titles in 1976-78, but they lost each time in the league championship to the New York Yankees.

Overall, Herzog was a manager for 18 seasons, compiling a record of 1,281 wins and 1,125 losses. He was named Manager of the Year in 1985 and voted into the Hall by the Veterans Committee in 2010, his plaque noting his "stern, yet good-natured style," and his emphasis on speed, pitching and defense. Just before he formally entered the Hall, the Cardinals retired his uniform number, 24.

When asked about the secrets of managing, he would reply a sense of humor and a good bullpen.

Herzog is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou Herzog; their three children, Debra, David and Jim, and their spouses; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dorrel Norman Elvert Herzog was born in New Athens, Illinois, a blue-collar community that would shape him long after he left. He excelled in baseball and basketball and was open to skipping the occasional class to take in a Cardinals game. Signed up by the Yankees, he was a center fielder who discovered that he had competition from a prospect born just weeks before him, Mickey Mantle.

Herzog never played for the Yankees, but he did get to know manager Casey Stengel, another master shuffler of players who became a key influence. The light-haired Herzog was named "The White Rat" because of his resemblance to Yankees pitcher Bob "The White Rat" Kuzava.

Like so many successful managers, Herzog was a mediocre player, batting just .257 over eight seasons and playing several positions. His best year was with Baltimore in 1961, when he hit .291. He also played for the Washington Senators, Kansas City Athletics and Detroit Tigers, with whom he ended his playing career, in 1963. "Baseball has been good to me since I quit trying to play it," he liked to say.

After working as a scout and coach, Herzog was hired in 1967 by the New York Mets as director of player development, with Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan among the future stars he helped bring along. The Mets liked him well enough to designate him the successor to Gil Hodges, but when the manager died suddenly in 1972 the job went to Yogi Berra. Herzog instead debuted with the Texas Rangers the following season, finishing just 47-91 before being replaced by Billy Martin. He managed the Angels for a few games in 1974 and joined the Royals the following season, his time with Kansas City peaking in 1977 when the team finished 102-60.

Many players spoke warmly of Herzog, but he didn’t hesitate to rid his teams of those he no longer wanted, dumping such Cardinals stars as outfielder Lonnie Smith and starting pitcher Joaquin Andujar. One trade worked out brilliantly: Before the 1982 season, he exchanged .300 hitting shortstop Garry Templeton, whom Herzog had chastised for not hustling, for the Padres' light-hitting Ozzie Smith, now widely regarded as the best defensive shortstop in history. Another deal was less far successful: Gold Glove first baseman Keith Hernandez, with whom Herzog had feuded, to the Mets in the middle of 1983 for pitchers Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey. Hernandez led New York to the World Series title in 1986, while Allen and Ownbey were soon forgotten.

Herzog was just as tough on himself, resigning in the middle of 1990 because he was “embarrassed” by the team’s 33-47 record. He served as a consultant and general manager for the Angels in the early '90s and briefly considered managing the Red Sox before the 1997 season.

If the '82 championship was the highlight of his career, his greatest blow was the '85 series. The Cardinals were up 3 games to 2 against his former team, the Royals, and in Game 6 led 1-0 going into the bottom of the ninth, with Worrell brought in to finish the job.

Jorge Orta led off and grounded a 0-2 pitch between the mound and first base. In one of the most famous blown calls in baseball history, he was ruled safe by umpire Don Denkinger, even though replays showed first baseman Jack Clark's toss to Worrell was in time. The Cardinals never recovered. Kansas City rallied for two runs to tie the series and crushed the Cards 11-0 in Game 7. "No, I'm not bitter at Denkinger," Herzog told the AP years later. "He's a good guy, he knows he made a mistake, and he's a human being. It happened at an inopportune time but I do think they ought to have instant replay in the playoffs and World Series."

As if testing Herzog's humor, the Hall inducted him alongside an umpire, Doug Harvey. "I don't know why he should get in," Herzog joked at the time. “Doug kicked me out of more games than any other umpire.”

