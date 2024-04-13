Stories for All Festival Highlights Digital Storytelling

Week of April 14, 2024: More than 40 partner organizations will come together this week to highlight digital storytelling. It's the Stories for All Festival, April 18th, 19th, and 20th — a partnership between the Hall Center for the Humanities and the Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities at the University of Kansas, supported by a major grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Dr. Giselle Anatol, director of the Hall Center, previews the Stories for All Festival which is free and open to the public.

