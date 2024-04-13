© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Stories for All Festival Highlights Digital Storytelling

By Kaye McIntyre
Published April 13, 2024 at 6:58 PM CDT

Week of April 14, 2024: More than 40 partner organizations will come together this week to highlight digital storytelling. It's the Stories for All Festival, April 18th, 19th, and 20th — a partnership between the Hall Center for the Humanities and the Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities at the University of Kansas, supported by a major grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Dr. Giselle Anatol, director of the Hall Center, previews the Stories for All Festival which is free and open to the public.

Kaye McIntyre
