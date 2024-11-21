Native American Art & Fashion on Display at the Spencer Art Museum

A Native American art and fashion exhibit at the University of Kansas is taking some visitors by surprise. The exhibit -- called "Native Fashion" -- can be seen at the Spencer Museum of Art until January 5th, 2025. One man, who admittedly knows very little about fashion, calls it the "most compelling show he's ever seen at the Spencer."

The exhibit "Native Fashion" runs through January 5th at the Spencer Museum of Art on the KU campus.

Commentator Rex Buchanan is a writer, author and director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey. He lives in Lawrence.