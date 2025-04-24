"Oh, the Humanities!" DOGE Threatens NEH Programs

"Oh, the humanities!" History and cultural programs are under threat in Kansas and elsewhere due to federal funding cuts. Guest Commentator Tai Edwards says people who care about these programs need to stand up and speak out.

(Radio Transcript)

How Defunding the NEH and Humanities Kansas Harms Kansans

By Tai S. Edwards

I was dismayed to learn that President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), terminated National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grants across the nation. This ended numerous NEH projects I am currently working on, including several through Humanities Kansas.

Whether you realize it or not, most Kansans have been positively impacted by NEH funding that comes to our state through Humanities Kansas.

You may be wondering, what are the humanities? Simply put, it is the study of humans – their ideas, practices, and experiences, past and present.

In 1965, an act of Congress created the NEH. It stated, “…the humanities belong to all the people of the United States… [and] the humanities reflect the high place accorded by the American people to the nation's rich cultural heritage and to the fostering of mutual respect for the diverse beliefs and values of all persons and groups.” “It is necessary and appropriate,” the law continued, “for the Federal Government to help create and sustain…a climate encouraging freedom of thought, imagination, and inquiry.”

That’s exactly what Humanities Kansas does in our state by distributing funds to local museums, public libraries, and non-profits. Last year, they supported 488 events in 126 communities, that engaged more than 607,000 Kansans. The majority of their funding – 62 percent – serves rural Kansans, in communities of 20,000 people or less.

I first worked directly with Humanities Kansas in 2017 on the Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War project. You may remember KPR’s own Kaye McIntyre also participated in that grant project, sharing stories from Vietnam veterans on this station. At the end of that project, we had a celebration event at the Dole Institute of Politics on KU’s campus. It was a memorable and moving event, that not only educated the public, but provided the recognition our Kansas veterans deserve.

This year, Humanities Kansas commenced a second iteration of the Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War. But the NEH funding termination halted those veteran interviews and the celebratory event slated for May is canceled.

Every Congress and every president – of both parties – since 1965 has funded the NEH, and thus Humanities Kansas. Our elected leaders continued this tradition in the current federal budget. But DOGE has reversed the actions of our elected leaders.

How will these cuts impact Kansans?

Much of Humanities Kansas’ work supports creating new exhibits at local museums, bringing speakers to local communities, hosting book discussions, and supporting historic preservation.

And these are things Kansans love! Last fall, Humanities Kansas brought the U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to Salina and the free tickets sold out in 22 minutes!

So, what can you do? You have to speak up. Contact your Congressional Representative and our U.S. Senators to tell them to restore funding to the NEH and Humanities Kansas.

As the NEH’s founding legislation said: “It is necessary and appropriate for the Federal Government to…[advance]…the humanities” because “Democracy demands wisdom and vision in its citizens” and we cultivate this through the humanities – the study of ourselves as Kansans.

###

Guest Commentator Tai Edwards is an author and history professor. She lives in Lawrence.

In addition to contacting members of Congress, Edwards encourages people to make donations directly to Humanities Kansas through its website: HumanitiesKansas.org.