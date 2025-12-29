© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: 105 Live's Kansas County-By-County Playlist for 2025

Kansas Public Radio | By Nick Carswell
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:17 PM CST
Kansas Public Radio is excited to announce a new program coming to KPR airwaves this fall. 105 Live is a contemporary music show, showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, Allen through Wyandotte. Hosted by local musician Nick Carswell.
Kansas Public Radio is excited to announce a new program coming to KPR airwaves this fall. 105 Live is a contemporary music show, showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, Allen through Wyandotte. Hosted by local musician Nick Carswell.

With 2025 coming to a close, and more than 60 episodes of 105 Live under our belt, this seemed like a good time to share an update on which Kansas counties have been featured on the show.

Since its debut in Oct 2024, 105 Live has shared hundreds of songs from Kansas artists, as well as dozens of live tracks, studio interviews and news from the Kansas music scene. With live recordings from the KPR live performance studio, tracks recorded from local stages like The Bottleneck and Northside Social, live music is a big part of the show.

We've also dedicated whole episodes to events like the Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina, Lovegrass Music Fest at Wilson Lake, KS, and the 2025 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees, shining a light on unique Kansas music happenings and history.

105 Live can be heard Saturdays at 5pm and noon Sundays on Kansas Public Radio, and is also carried by our friends at High Plains Public Radio, Oak Grove Radio, and Radio Joe 96.1FM.

Click here to submit music to 105 Live

Below is a playlist of artists from counties Allen through Wyandotte, whose music has aired on the show. This list is not expansive, but a selection showcasing some of the variety of musical styles, genres and voices creating music across the Sunflower state.

A note about listening: with fair artist pay for music streaming in mind, our favorite digital streaming platform for music is Tidal. The links below will share options to listen on other services (where available) and we encourage you to visit artist websites and Bandcamp pages to support artists directly, whenever possible. Even better, go see these artists at a show and buy direct from the merch stand!

105 Live 2025 County-by-County Playlist

KS CountyArtistTrack
AllenKiefer LuttrellSpanish Streets
BrownNirvana HopeTo Never Know
ChaseTallgrass Express String BandClean Curve of Hill Against Sky
ClayPerry HadduckTwo Trees
CowleyUrban SpelunkersKeep in Mind
CrawfordSignificant BrotherLess Me More You
DouglasAud WhitsonFeeling It
DouglasTruant KidsMarbled Blood
EdwardsFreedy JohnstonDarlin'
ElkThe Chaos EchoesThoughts
EllisBartlettBleeding Kansas
HarveyLauren Lovelle & The Midnight SpliffsAnxiously Attached
JacksonThe YardsApostrophe
JohnsonLonnie FisherZero One Zero
JohnsonAmy WardUp
LeavenworthMartin Farrell Jr.Western Changes
LyonElexa DawsonRoots Grow
PottawatomieThe Ghost RacketWay Out Here
RenoJohn DepewGod of the Gaps
RileyFlint Hills BandSeasons
SalineEveryday LightsKansas
SedgwickRudy Love & The EncorePressure
SedgwickKeo & ThemEyeSore
ShawneePudding Jackson & the Meantone CoalitionCarousel
ShawneeLisa LaRueforged from fire
WabaunseeSally VeeOut Here
WyandotteKat KingIt's in a Dream
WyandotteTeri QuinnFull of Glitter

105 Live 2025 Playlist on Tidal:
Musical Notes
Nick Carswell
See stories by Nick Carswell