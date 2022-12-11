© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kpr-presents_2015-small.jpg
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Juan Manuel Santos

By Kaye McIntyre
Published December 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM AKST

Week of December 11, 2022: Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was the recipient of the 2022 Dole Leadership Prize.  The Nobel Peace Prize winner and University of Kansas graduate received the award at the Dole Institute of Politics on September 20, 2022, at an event hosted by Dole Institute Director Audrey Coleman.  Santos is the author of The Battle for Peace: The Long Road to Ending a War with the World's Oldest Guerrilla Army, recently translated into English and published by University Press of Kansas

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

  6pm Sundays

  6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

  1pm Sundays

  7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre