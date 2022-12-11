KPR Presents: Juan Manuel Santos

Week of December 11, 2022: Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was the recipient of the 2022 Dole Leadership Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize winner and University of Kansas graduate received the award at the Dole Institute of Politics on September 20, 2022, at an event hosted by Dole Institute Director Audrey Coleman. Santos is the author of The Battle for Peace: The Long Road to Ending a War with the World's Oldest Guerrilla Army, recently translated into English and published by University Press of Kansas.

