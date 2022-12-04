© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

kpr-presents_2015-small.jpg
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: The Bender Family Murders of 1872

By Kaye McIntyre
Published December 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM AKST

Week of December 4, 2022: 150 years ago, the people of Labette County, Kansas, made a grisly discovery: the remains of numerous bodies buried in an orchard belonging to the Bender Family. On this week's program, a conversation with Susan Jonusas, the author of Hell's Half Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, A Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier. Hell's Half Acre was named one of this year's "Books We Love" by NPR. Also on today's program, another episode of "Kansas 1972," and the story of how the fight for disability rights came to the University of Kansas. Today's KPR Presents originally aired on March 13, 2022.

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
