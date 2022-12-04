KPR Presents: The Bender Family Murders of 1872

Week of December 4, 2022: 150 years ago, the people of Labette County, Kansas, made a grisly discovery: the remains of numerous bodies buried in an orchard belonging to the Bender Family. On this week's program, a conversation with Susan Jonusas, the author of Hell's Half Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, A Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier. Hell's Half Acre was named one of this year's "Books We Love" by NPR. Also on today's program, another episode of "Kansas 1972," and the story of how the fight for disability rights came to the University of Kansas. Today's KPR Presents originally aired on March 13, 2022.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays