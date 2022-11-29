KPR Presents: Ada Calhoun, Also a Poet

Week of November 27, 2022: Only a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me was named one of the Best Books of 2022 by the New York Times, Washington Post, and Kirkus Reviews. Best-selling author Ada Calhoun stops by the KPR studios to talk about her latest memoir, which started out as a biography of her family's "patron saint" and turned into a personal exploration of her relationship to her father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl. Calhoun is also the author of Why We Can't Sleep, Wedding Toasts I'll Never Give, and St. Marks is Dead.