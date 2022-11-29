© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Ada Calhoun, Also a Poet

By Kaye McIntyre
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM AKST
Ada Calhoun holding copy of book, standing next to Kaye McIntyre

Week of November 27, 2022: Only a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me was named one of the Best Books of 2022 by the New York Times, Washington Post, and Kirkus Reviews. Best-selling author Ada Calhoun stops by the KPR studios to talk about her latest memoir, which started out as a biography of her family's "patron saint" and turned into a personal exploration of her relationship to her father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl. Calhoun is also the author of Why We Can't Sleep, Wedding Toasts I'll Never Give, and St. Marks is Dead.

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents.
