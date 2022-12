Week of November 27, 2022: How do we remember and honor the women who settled Kansas and the West? Dr. Cynthia Culver Prescott explores the statues that commemorate them in her book, Pioneer Mother Monuments: Constructing Cultural Memory. Explore pioneer monuments in Kansas and elsewhere at her website, PioneerMonuments.net.

