Conversations: Sam Roberts, "The New Yorkers - 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World's Greatest City"
On this edition of Conversations, Sam Roberts talks with host Dan Skinner about "The New Yorkers – 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World’s Greatest City.” Roberts is a 50-year veteran of New York journalism, an obituaries reporter, a former Urban Affairs correspondent at the New York Times, and the author of several books about the history of New York.