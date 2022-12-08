© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Sam Roberts, "The New Yorkers - 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World's Greatest City"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM AKST

On this edition of Conversations, Sam Roberts talks with host Dan Skinner about "The New Yorkers – 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World’s Greatest City.” Roberts is a 50-year veteran of New York journalism, an obituaries reporter, a former Urban Affairs correspondent at the New York Times, and the author of several books about the history of New York.

