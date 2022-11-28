Conversations
Sundays at 6am on KPR1 & KPR2 Dan Skinner shares his interest in the area art scene through conversations with leaders of performance venues and museums and his love of books by talking with authors of recent works of fiction and non-fiction. Conversations is sometimes serious and sometimes humorous, but always informative.
Episodes of Conversations can be heard Sunday mornings at 6 am on KPR1 & KPR2. You can also listen to the interviews anytime on KPR's website or our App for smartphones.
-
Conversations: Joe Yogerst, "100 Cities, 5000 Ideas - Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do"What city would you like to visit? On this edition of Conversations, Joe Yogerst talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Cities, 5,000 Ideas - Where to Go,…
-
Conversations: Sam Roberts, "The New Yorkers - 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World's Greatest City"On this edition of Conversations, Sam Roberts talks with host Dan Skinner about "The New Yorkers – 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World’s Greatest City.” Roberts is a 50-year veteran of New York journalism, an obituaries reporter, a former Urban Affairs correspondent at the New York Times, and the author of several books about the history of New York.
-
On this edition of Conversations, E. M. Tran talks with host Dan Skinner about her debut novel, “Daughters of the New Year.” Tran is a Vietnamese American…
-
On this edition of Conversations, Steve Nowak, Executive Director of the Watkins Museum of History talks with host Dan Skinner about new exhibits. Nowak discusses the focus on Douglas County and Lawrence history that can be found on the third floor of the Museum. The new exhibit explores different themes in Douglas County life, including business, leisure, activism, sports, and more.
-
Conversations: Dr. David Kipper, "Override - Discover Your Brain Type, Why You Do What You Do, How to Do it Better"What's your brain type? Sword or Shield? On this edition of Conversations, Dr. David Kipper talks with host Dan Skinner about “Override – Discover Your Brain Type, Why You Do What You Do, How to Do it Better.” Dr. Kipper has practiced internal medicine in Los Angeles for over three decades. He co-authored the book with Dr. Connell Cowan.
-
On this edition of Conversations, Aric A. Prather, PhD, joins host Dan Skinner to discuss “The Sleep Prescription – 7 Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest.” Prather is a licensed clinical psychologist, who has helped hundreds of patients improve their sleep using cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.
-
Conversations: Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos. "The Pirate's Wife - The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd"On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Pirate’s Wife – The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.” Geanacopoulos is a historian, journalist, and author.
-
On this edition of Conversations, Shannon Messenger talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest novel in the “Keeper of the Lost Cities” series… Stellarlune.”
-
On this edition of Conversations, Laurie Vanderpol talks with host Dan Skinner about "Cinderella - The Enchanted Edition." Vanderpol is directing the Theatre Lawrenceproduction of the musical, which will run from December 2-18.
-
Conversations: Kevin Hazzard, "American Sirens - The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics"On this edition of Conversations, Kevin Hazzard talks with host Dan Skinner about “American Sirens - The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics.”