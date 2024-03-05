Bass Trombonist Dr. Denson Paul Pollard visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 16, 2024

Denson Paul Pollard was featured soloist with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra on February 17, 2024. The theme for the concert was Unfinished Business and featured Dr. Pollard playing pieces by Elizabeth Raum and David Baker. He was in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio playing live on February 16, 2024 accompanied by KPR favorite and veteran pianist Ellen Sommer. We were treated with bass trombone music from Kevin Day, Reena Esmail and Manuel Matarrita.

Dr. Denson Paul Pollard is Professor of Music in trombone at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and bass/tenor trombonist/bass trumpet player with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Pollard was the bass trombonist of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra for 2014-2015 and the Hong Kong Philharmonic from 2001-2007. Pollard earned the Doctorate of Musical Arts degree and the Master of Musical Arts degree from the University of Iowa, and the Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Jacksonville State University. He is a passionate champion of the bass trombone as a solo instrument and has performed as a soloist world wide. Dr. Pollard is a Long Island Brass Artist and performs exclusively on Long Island Brass mouthpieces.