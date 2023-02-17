91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - February 17, 2023 (The Newman Family of Composers)
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
Among members of the Newman family, the family business is movie music. Tonight on KPR's Film Music Friday we'll hear the work of two generations of talented composer-conductors, including brothers Alfred (seen above), Lionel and Emil, followed by Thomas, David, Randy and Maria Newman, all of whom have contributed music to films in various forms. We'll hear excerpts from Beau Geste, Island in the Sky, The Young Lions, The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall and The Natural.