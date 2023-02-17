© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - February 17, 2023 (The Newman Family of Composers)

Published February 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
Alfred Newman

Among members of the Newman family, the family business is movie music. Tonight on KPR's Film Music Friday we'll hear the work of two generations of talented composer-conductors, including brothers Alfred (seen above), Lionel and Emil, followed by Thomas, David, Randy and Maria Newman, all of whom have contributed music to films in various forms. We'll hear excerpts from Beau Geste, Island in the Sky, The Young Lions, The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall and The Natural.

Film Music Fridays