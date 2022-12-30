© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - December 30, 2022 (John Barry)

Published December 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKST
John Barry

Composer John Barry’s career spanned 50 years, including nearly 100 films – eleven of those were James Bond movies - and winning five Oscars along the way. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some choice Barry scores, including music from several 007 films, The Lion in Winter, Somewhere in Time, Zulu, Born Free, Body Heat and more.

Film Music Fridays