91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 30, 2022 (John Barry)
Published December 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKST
Composer John Barry’s career spanned 50 years, including nearly 100 films – eleven of those were James Bond movies - and winning five Oscars along the way. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some choice Barry scores, including music from several 007 films, The Lion in Winter, Somewhere in Time, Zulu, Born Free, Body Heat and more.