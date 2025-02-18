Violinist Zsolt Eder and pianist Regina Tanujaya play selections while Cordelia Brown and Topeka Symphony Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett attempt to guess the pieces and composers in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio February 14, 2024

Hungarian violinist Zsolt Eder has established himself as a versatile and engaging performer and teacher. He is Professor of Violin and Viola at Washburn University (Topeka) and has been Concertmaster of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra since 2011. He is a founding member of the Opus 76 String Quartet, and also performs regularly with Spire Chamber Ensemble, newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble and the KC Baroque Consortium.

In 2023, Zsolt had his recital debut in Carnegie Hall with the Opus 76 String Quartet, performing Beethoven’s Op. 130 and 131 quartets. In 2023 he also performed concertos with the Topeka Symphony and the KC Baroque Consortium (baroque violin). Opus 76 has recorded the complete Beethoven quartet cycle, works by Mozart and Schubert, and most recently, viola quintets by Brahms and Mozart. During the 2023/24 season, Opus 76 performs on stage for the Kansas City Ballet and the Tulsa Ballet. With NewEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, Zsolt is performing educational concerts in collaboration with the Kansas City Lyric Opera, and is releasing an album of contemporary string music by women composers.