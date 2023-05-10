In Wake of February Earthquake, Turkish Musicians Spread Awareness in KPR Live Studio

In February of this year, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated large parts of Türkiye and northwest Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions of people displaced throughout both countries. In response, musicians Dr. Gözde Çakır Ramsey, Dr. Can Balçık Moretti and Dr. Regina Adelia Tanujaya hosted a concert to benefit the relief effort in their native country of Türkiye, and were kind enough to share with us that music in the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Joined by Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown, the trio of flute, violin and piano treated listeners to a half-hour of Turkish music on May 5, featuring music from their recent benefit concert.

Chuck Smith / Kansas Public Radio Dr. Gözde Çakır Ramsey (flute) and Dr. Regina Tanujaya (piano) in the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Gözde Çakır Ramsey is a current Professor of Music at Benedictine College in Atchison and plays the flute for the Topeka Symphony.

Can Balçık Moretti is earning his Doctorate of Music in violin while he teaches at KC's Harmony Project.

Pianist Regina Tanujaya currently teaches piano at KCKCC and Mid America Nazarene College.

In case you missed it, check out their performance from the KPR Live Performance Studio in the videos below.

Dr. Gözde Çakır Ramsey, Dr. Can Balçık Moretti: Two Duets

Dr. Can Balçık Moretti: Two Waltzes

Dr. Gözde Çakır Ramsey: Kumru

For additional video from this performance, visit the Kansas Public Radio YouTube channel.

Thank you to KPR's Chuck Smith and Jason Slote for producing content from this performance.

