Performers from the Scheherazade Music Festival in Manhattan, Kansas, visit and perform in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio June 7th, 2024.

New Chamber Music Festival Gearing Up for Second Season in Summer 2024.

After a successful inaugural season, the Scheherazade Music Festival will return for summer 2024, bringing innovative chamber music driven by storytelling to the Flint Hills of Kansas. The chamber music series will run June 11-13th in Manhattan, KS across multiple venues including Chapman Theatre and the Prairiewood Blue Sage Barn.

Presenting innovative chamber music concerts driven by storytelling, each season features a unique theme. The 2024 theme is “Creatures Great and Small” and focuses on music inspired by wildlife and creatures of all sizes. Beyond high level chamber music concerts, the festival will present community and children’s events that blend music, education, and entertainment.

“SMF connects to the community, inspires artistic collaboration, and engages with people on a personal level through the excitement of music and narrative. We tell musical stories that bring people together.” - Colleen White

The festival drives musical innovation through its composition competition, where composers can submit a newly written work for the unique instrumentation of voice, flute, saxophone, and piano. The works must highlight narrative, focusing on the untold stories of underrepresented or marginalized groups and the festival theme. Winning works will premiere during the summer festival.

"SMF is an incubator for innovation and connection through chamber music; it pushes the art form forward and brings performers, composers, and audiences together." - Paul Zaborac

"There is something really unique and special about chamber music. There is an intimate and powerful connection between the performers, and this connection extends to the audience. Each performance is unique, never to be repeated exactly the same. This is especially true when composers are creating new music, performed for the first time in front of a live audience. It is really special and exciting, something to be experienced; there is a tangible energy in the space." - Cecilia Lo-Chien Kao

Created by Colleen White, Paul Zaborac, and Cecilia Kao, the festival reflects their shared passion for innovative and engaging chamber music.

Scheherazade Music Festival is a non-profit arts organization. More information about the festival, including ticketing and how to donate, can be found at:https://www.scheherazademusicfestival.com/

Contact us at: smfchambermusic@gmail.com

