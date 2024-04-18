Faculty members from the UMKC Music Conservatory Joseph Genauldi, Alberto Suarez and Sean Chen performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio April 15, 2024.

These fine musicians will be playing a program of horn trio music from Johannes Brahms and John Harbison on April 18, 2024 at at Grant Recital Hall at UMKC at 7:30.

Joeseph Genualdi has served on the faculties of Yale University, the University of Oregon, DePaul University, California State University-Northridge and The University of North Carolina School of the Arts. In summers he has taught at The Taos School of Music, Kneisel Hall, and The Euro Arts Festival, Leipzig, Germany. As Artistic Director of The Chicago Chamber Musicians for 17 years until July 2011, Genualdi worked closely with numerous composers including Richard Wilson, John Corigliano, Pierre Boulez, Augusta Read Thomas, John Harbison, Aaron J. Kernis, Bruce Adolphe, Steven Stucky, Joan Tower, David Del Tredici, Ned Rorem, William Bolcom, Ellen Zwilich, Bernard Rands, Robert Chumbley, Gabriela Frank, Dana Wilson, Mason Bates, Lee Hyla, Bright Sheng, Avner Dorman, George Perle, and Peter Lieberson. His recordings are found on Music Master, Pickwick, EMI-Angel, Sony Classics, CRI, Summit, Albany, Naxos, and Cedille. CCM’s release on Summit Records of the Mozart Clarinet and Horn Quintets won a finalist nomination for the 2007 Grammy Awards. A CD with The Chicago Chamber Musicians of the Brahms Horn Trio and Clarinet Quintet released, May 2010. A recording of works by Peter Lieberson, Ellen Zwilich, and John Harbison releases in 2012.

Alberto Suarez was born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, and raised in South Florida. He has served as Principal Horn of the Kansas City Symphony since 2006, where he holds the Landon and Sarah Rowland Chair. He spends his summers performing and teaching at the Round Top Festival Institute. Suarez has served as guest Principal Horn with the Milwaukee Symphony and the Fort Worth Symphony. Suarez was a member of the New World Symphony from 2002-2006 and toured internationally with the Verbier Festival Orchestra, New World Symphony, and the Pittsburgh Symphony. In addition to performing with the Kansas City Symphony, Suarez performs locally as Principal Horn of the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra and has appeared as a soloist with the Kansas City Symphony and the Overland Park Symphony. In 2019, Suarez performed as Principal Horn of the New World Symphony Alumni Orchestra at the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the world renowned conductor, composer, pianist, and educator Michael Tilson Thomas.

Sean Chen has served on the juries of notable piano competitions, including the American Pianists Awards, Thailand International Piano Competition, West Virginia International Piano Competition, Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, and Steinway competitions around the country. Given his natural inclination for teaching and approachable personality, Mr. Chen is particularly in demand for residencies that combine performances with master classes, school concerts, and artist conversations, which have brought him to such institutions as the Cleveland Institute of Music, Indiana University, University of British Columbia, University of Houston Moores School, Spotlight Awards at the Los Angeles Music Center, Young Artist World Piano Festival, and several Music Teachers’ Associations throughout the country.