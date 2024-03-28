© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance presents 2 piano prodigies in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 22, 2024

Published March 28, 2024 at 10:39 PM CDT
Chub Smith

Mid America Performing Arts Alliance presented 2 exciting piano prodigies in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 22, 2024. Matthew Liu 16, has studied with KU's Jack Winerock and performed many times on the KPR airwaves. Eddison Chen is 14 and is studying with Sean Chen at UMKC. MAPAA member string players did Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 with Matthew, and Eddison played Beethoven and Chopin solo. Both teenagers played a concert at St. Lawrence Catholic Center Saturday, March 23, 2024.

