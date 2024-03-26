© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Miles Swaminathan played the Steinway B piano in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance studio on March 12, 2024

Published March 26, 2024 at 11:45 PM CDT
Chub Smith ESQ

Five time guest Miles Swaminathan played the Steinway B piano in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance studio on March 12, 2024. He played music from Mozart, Listz and Moroccan composer Maurice Ohana. Miles attended Olathe Northwest High School. He is a finalist in the Music International Grand Prix. He will go to New York City to play his origional composition "Seabreeze".

The 2024 Piano winner of the Artist Presentation Society competition and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music’s Florence Price Piano Concerto competition, Miles is currently a Sophomore at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, as a recipient of both the IU Hutton Honors Scholarship and the Premier Young Artist Award, working towards his Bachelors of Music in Piano Performance and a minor in Composition.

Miles Swaminathan, Piano

Live Studio: Classical