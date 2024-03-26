Five time guest Miles Swaminathan played the Steinway B piano in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance studio on March 12, 2024. He played music from Mozart, Listz and Moroccan composer Maurice Ohana. Miles attended Olathe Northwest High School. He is a finalist in the Music International Grand Prix. He will go to New York City to play his origional composition "Seabreeze".

The 2024 Piano winner of the Artist Presentation Society competition and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music’s Florence Price Piano Concerto competition, Miles is currently a Sophomore at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, as a recipient of both the IU Hutton Honors Scholarship and the Premier Young Artist Award, working towards his Bachelors of Music in Piano Performance and a minor in Composition.