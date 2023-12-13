Nick May and Alex Li Aim to Amplify Queer Voices in the KPR Live Studio

On November 9, members of the I Exist Project, an organization that aims to advocate, highlight and celebrate the multi-faceted aspects of queer life, culture and artistry through collaborations with queer composers and artists, were welcomed to the KPR Live Studio.

Saxophonist Nick May and pianist Alex Li gifted listeners with pieces by Darius Edwards, Stuart Beatch and more.

Nick May's dedication to the integration of the saxophone into classical music has been met with high praise both in the United States and around the world, including performances in Singapore, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark. Along with these performances, he has also competed and won in several prestigious national and international competitions. May has also played in and alongside the Mid America Freedom Band, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Saxophone Choir and the Classical Saxophone Project, to name a few. He is also the founder of the I Exist Project.

Chuck Smith / Kansas Public Radio

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Alex Li now enjoys a dynamic career as a pianist based in Kansas City. In the field of collaborative piano, Alex frequently works with singers of all levels, having served as staff accompanist at Johnson County Community College from 2018–21 and continuing as a graduate assistant in collaborative piano (vocal) at UMKC. He is equally active in collaborating with instrumentalists, with most experience working with strings and woodwinds players. Recent collaborations include the I Exist Project with saxophonist Nick May, in which the music of LGBTQ+ composers is represented and celebrated.

Biographies courtesy of the artists.

The I Exist Project amplifies the richness and diversity of queer life, culture, and artistry by partnering with a broad spectrum of talented queer composers and performers. Their mission is to inspire the creation and promotion of innovative queer repertoire that celebrates the unique experiences and voices within our community, fostering greater understanding, connection, and visibility for all.

Additional information about the organization can be found at www.iexistproject.org.

Biography courtesy of the organization.

For a closer look at May and Li's performance, check out the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.