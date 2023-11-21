September In-Studio Recap: Clarinetist Trevor Stewart

On September 29, Kansas Public Radio closed out our annual Fall Fanfare Membership Drive with a different fanfare of sorts - a special performance from members of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra. Clarinetist Trevor Stewart and Ellen Sommer, accompanying on piano, helped Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown close out the drive, by showcasing one of the many ways KPR supports local musicians.

KPR continuously invites local musicians to our Live Performance Studio to showcase their talents to our audience, free of charge. This is only made possible by the donations of our listeners. Consider supporting our Live Studio with a donation.

The mission of the Topeka Symphony Society is to encourage and cultivate appreciation and support for fine music in northeast Kansas by presenting performances of high quality and by providing educational and performance opportunities for youth.

Interested in keeping up with upcoming Topeka Symphony performances? Learn more about their concerts and how to purchase tickets here.

Take an up-close look at the pair's performance in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.