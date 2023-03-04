Pianist Matthew Lui visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio March 1, 2023

Matthew Lui will be playing a recital on piano at the Ruel Joyce concert series at Johnson County Community College in the Midwest Trust Center Monday, March 6, 2023 at noon. He was at the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on March 1, 2023 and played Beethoven's Sonata Op. 2 no. 3 Allegro con Brio (first movement), Junhao Quan's Varieties, and Liszt's Reminiscences of Don Juan.

Matthew has been studying piano for 9 years and is a student of Professor Jack Winerock at the University of Kansas. He is currently a sophomore at Lawrence Virtual School. As a concerto competition winner, he performed with Kansas City Symphony, Topeka City Symphony, Kansas City Music Teachers Association Heritage Philharmonic, and Midwestern Chamber. In 2022, he was awarded the Best Performance of a Solo Work at Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, and won the first prizes in both the solo and single concerto movement divisions at International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival. In previous years, he won the first prizes at International Young Artist Piano Competition in D.C., Chopin International Competition in Hartford, Paderewski International Piano Competition, Conero International Piano Competition, the best Chopin performance in MTNA junior piano, and was a semi-finalist at the 2021 Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition. Aside from piano, Matthew enjoys playing tennis and chess, watching YouTube, and spending time with families and friends.

