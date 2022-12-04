Singers from William Jewel College perform excerpts from A House Without a Christmas Tree in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 29, 2022

Singers from William Jewell College, under the direction of Daniel Belcher, are starring in a Kansas City Chamber Orchestra co-production of The House Without a Christmas Tree by Ricky Ian Gordon. Presented in the Kansas City premiere Monday, Dec. 5, in Gano Hall at William Jewell College and Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Folly Theater. Singing Addie's aria about wanting a tree to brighten the house for the holidays is Leanna Crenshaw. With pianist Ellen Sommer.



Singing about the father's sorrow at losing Addie's mother around Christmas, and the grandmother's urging of the father to relent, are Riley Findlay and Maria DeConzo, joined at the end by Raji Venkat singing the role of Addie, the little girl in the story. Conducting it all is Maestro Bruce Sorrell. The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will accompany The House Without a Christmas Tree on stage at both Gano Hall and The Folly Theater. Ticket information at https://www.kcchamberorchestra.org/ https://follytheater.org/