Rachel Lee Priday, violin and featured soloist with the Topeka Symphony, plays in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 11, 2022

Violinist Rachel Lee Priday will solo in the Samuel Barber Violin Concerto with the Topeka Symphony, directed by Kyle Wiley Pickett. Rachel played with pianist Regina Tanujaya in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio. They began with Fritz Kreisler's Variations on a Theme of Corelli, a la Tartini. Then played Schumann's Intermezzo from the FAE Sonata. Then Florence Price's transcription for violin and piano of the old American spiritual, Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child. Their encore was the March from The Love for 3 Oranges by Sergei Prokofiev.

