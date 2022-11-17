© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

The Ulysses String Quartet in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 10, 2022

By Chub
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST

Today we heard The Ulysses String Quartet, which is violinists Christina Bouey and Rhiannon Banerdt, violist Colin Brookes, and cellist Grace Ho. In town to play for Friends of Chamber Music, in concert Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral.

First they played the opening movement of Shostakovich's 1st String Quartet, then Reqs, a dance, by Ali-Zadeh. Finally, the last two movements of Mendelssohn's Op. 44 Eb String Quartet.

https://kansaspublicradio.org/sites/kansaspublicradio.org/files/staff-uploads/Chub/1uly_111022.00_51_11_09.still004_0.jpg

