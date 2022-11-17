The Lawrence Children's Choir in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 9, 2022

The Lawrence Children's Choir visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the afternoon of November 9, 2022. After school!

They began with an old Irish tune called Shule Aroon, arranged by Ruth Elaine Schram. They sang 3 Poems of Emily Dickinson, set to music by Aiden Voss and Two Roads, the poetry of Robert Frost, set to music, in its radio premiere by Paul Epp. They finished the session with Cantate Domino by Nancy Hill Cobb.

Artist Director is Dr Gabe Lewis-O'Connor. Pianist is Erin Crabb Zipper Their concerts are Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively, Nov. 19 and 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1245 New Hampshire.