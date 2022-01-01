© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
dmheadshot.jpg

Destiny Ann Mermagen

Classical Music in the Evening

Kansas City violinist Destiny Ann Mermagen, also known as the Classical Cowgirl, offers a unique combination of the classical tradition alongside American folk music. She is the winner of many international competitions and performance awards, and has appeared as violin soloist and chamber musician in various prestigious venues across the United States, Russia, Prague, and elsewhere in Europe. Some of her regional venue appearances include Kennedy Center stages, Strathmore Hall, and New York City's Carnegie Hall.

In 2015, Destiny received the Live Positive award, given for acts of kindness. She donated the $10,000 cash prize to Washington, D.C.'s Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she volunteered her time giving musical performances. As a current resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, Destiny now volunteers at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Missouri.