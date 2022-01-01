Kansas City violinist Destiny Ann Mermagen, also known as the Classical Cowgirl, offers a unique combination of the classical tradition alongside American folk music. She is the winner of many international competitions and performance awards, and has appeared as violin soloist and chamber musician in various prestigious venues across the United States, Russia, Prague, and elsewhere in Europe. Some of her regional venue appearances include Kennedy Center stages, Strathmore Hall, and New York City's Carnegie Hall.

In 2015, Destiny received the Live Positive award, given for acts of kindness. She donated the $10,000 cash prize to Washington, D.C.'s Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she volunteered her time giving musical performances. As a current resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, Destiny now volunteers at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Missouri.