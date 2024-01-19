91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack #53: Culture shapes how our brains learn
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:29 PM CST
People don’t learn the same way everywhere -- in large part this comes down to culture. Guest Michael Orosco says new culturally responsive studies in neuroscience show working memory, executive function and other cognitive functions are influenced by how we grew up, where we were raised and languages we speak.