When Experts Attack #53: Culture shapes how our brains learn

Published January 19, 2024 at 4:29 PM CST
Empty Classroom

People don’t learn the same way everywhere -- in large part this comes down to culture. Guest Michael Orosco says new culturally responsive studies in neuroscience show working memory, executive function and other cognitive functions are influenced by how we grew up, where we were raised and languages we speak.

