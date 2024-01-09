© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack! #52: Wrongful convictions are political

Published January 9, 2024 at 10:29 AM CST
When Experts Attack

Public policy expert Kevin Mullinix discusses how policy reforms to reduce wrongful convictions depend on political sentiments in any given U.S. state, along with leanings of the governor and sway held by innocence-advocacy groups.

