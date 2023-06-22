© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack #48: Slavic Language and Conflict in Eastern and Central Europe

Published June 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
Balkans

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so much of the news has been focused on events in Central and Eastern Europe. Marc Greenberg, an expert in Slavic, German and Eurasian studies, talks about the languages, cultures and national identities driving history in a volatile region.

