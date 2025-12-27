91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1065 - December 27, 2025 (rebroadcast)
Published December 27, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour we'll hear the Randy van Horne Singers, who sang the theme songs from many cartoon shows, including The Flintstones and The Jetsons. Also, Duke Ellington goes exotic; the Three Suns team up with a mighty pipe organ for that "Godzilla stomps Bambi" sound; plus tunes by Mondo Hammondo, Creepxotica and the Hamburg Spinners.