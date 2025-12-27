© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1065 - December 27, 2025 (rebroadcast)

Published December 27, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour we'll hear the Randy van Horne Singers, who sang the theme songs from many cartoon shows, including The Flintstones and The Jetsons. Also, Duke Ellington goes exotic; the Three Suns team up with a mighty pipe organ for that "Godzilla stomps Bambi" sound; plus tunes by Mondo Hammondo, Creepxotica and the Hamburg Spinners.

