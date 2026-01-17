91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1014 - January 17, 2026 (rebroadcast)
Published January 17, 2026 at 9:01 PM CST
On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, the Harmonie Ensemble performs music from TV's Peter Gunn. Also, exotica by Martin Denny, Johnny Coco and Ixtahuele. And we'll take a Jungle Elephant Ride with the Schnauzer Radio Orchestra!