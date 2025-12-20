The Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Hang the mistletoe and spike the egg nog! This week, it's the annual Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show, spiced with holiday treats by Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, the Count Basie Orchestra, Juan Esquivel and Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, among many others.