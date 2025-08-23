© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1084 - August 23, 2025

Published August 23, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Retro Cocktail Hour

You'll hear tiki tunes by Skip Heller's Voodoo 5, Bo Axelzon's Exotic Orchestra, Arthur Lyman and Mark Riddle on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour. Also, the blazing Latin brass of Nick Perito and pianist Marion Miller performs at the Mainlander in St. Louis.

