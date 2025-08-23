The Retro Cocktail Hour #1084 - August 23, 2025

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
You'll hear tiki tunes by Skip Heller's Voodoo 5, Bo Axelzon's Exotic Orchestra, Arthur Lyman and Mark Riddle on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour. Also, the blazing Latin brass of Nick Perito and pianist Marion Miller performs at the Mainlander in St. Louis.