The Retro Cocktail Hour #1065 - March 29, 2025

On the Retro Cocktail Hour this week, new tunes by Mondo Hammondo and Creepxotica, plus "Voyage to Scorpion Island" by composer Andrew Morgan (inspired by listening to the RCH), along with the Sauter-Finegan Orchestra, Duke Ellington and the Arthur Lyman Group.