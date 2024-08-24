91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #999 - August 24, 2024 (rebroadcast)
Published August 24, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This encore broadcast includes tunes by Bo Axelzon and his Exotic Orchestra, The Waitiki 7 and Creepxotica. Also, the classic album Music Out of the Moon, featuring the theremin, and the M-Squad Hollywood Soundtrack Quintet plays Henry Mancini.