The Retro Cocktail Hour #997 - August 17, 2024 (rebroadcast)
Published August 17, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour features Hawaiian swing by Big Kahuna and the Copa Cat Pack, Jack Fascinato's Palm Springs Suite and Bob Thompson's The Sound of Speed, plus the exotic sounds of Tiki Joe's Ocean, the Beachcomber Trio and Arthur Lyman.