The Retro Cocktail Hour

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
We have bongo players galore on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, including Chaino, Chocolaté and Jack "Bongo" Burger! Also, you'll hear the exotic sounds of Augie Colon, 101 Strings, Creepxotica and, all the way from Spain, L'Exotighost.