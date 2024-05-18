© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

The Retro Cocktail Hour

Published May 18, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Exotica

We have bongo players galore on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, including Chaino, Chocolaté and Jack "Bongo" Burger! Also, you'll hear the exotic sounds of Augie Colon, 101 Strings, Creepxotica and, all the way from Spain, L'Exotighost.

