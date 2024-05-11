The Retro Cocktail Hour #1027

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, we'll hear new music by Mr. Moai and the Tikiheads and Skip Heller's Voodoo 5. Also, Martin Denny with strings on Hypnotique, a budget label classic on Jazz Heat, Bongo Beat, plus percussionist Ray Barretto's Seňor 007.