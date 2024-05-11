© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1027

Published May 11, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Retro Cocktail Hour

On this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, we'll hear new music by Mr. Moai and the Tikiheads and Skip Heller's Voodoo 5. Also, Martin Denny with strings on Hypnotique, a budget label classic on Jazz Heat, Bongo Beat, plus percussionist Ray Barretto's Seňor 007.

Retro Cocktail Hour
