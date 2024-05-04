The Retro Cocktail Hour #1026 - May 4, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour serves up the exotic sounds of Skip Heller's Voodoo 5, Ixtahuele, The Hula Girls and The Markko Polo Adventurers. Also, you'll hear tunes by Esquivel and his Orchestra, Astrud Gilberto and Cal Tjader's Modern Mambo Quintet.