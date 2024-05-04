The Retro Cocktail Hour #1026 - May 4, 2024

© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Published May 4, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Trent Kesterson

This week's Retro Cocktail Hour serves up the exotic sounds of Skip Heller's Voodoo 5, Ixtahuele, The Hula Girls and The Markko Polo Adventurers. Also, you'll hear tunes by Esquivel and his Orchestra, Astrud Gilberto and Cal Tjader's Modern Mambo Quintet.

