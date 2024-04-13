91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1024 - April 13, 2024 (Henry Mancini at 100)
Published April 13, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour celebrates the life and and music of Henry Mancini for the 100th anniversary of his birth. We'll hear all your favorite Mancini themes from TV and movies, with Peter Gunn, Mr. Lucky, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Charade, Experiment in Terror and more, plus Mancini interpreted by other artists, including Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Jet Set Sweden, the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble, etc.