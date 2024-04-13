© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1024 - April 13, 2024 (Henry Mancini at 100)

Published April 13, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Henry Mancini

This week's Retro Cocktail Hour celebrates the life and and music of Henry Mancini for the 100th anniversary of his birth. We'll hear all your favorite Mancini themes from TV and movies, with Peter Gunn, Mr. Lucky, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Charade, Experiment in Terror and more, plus Mancini interpreted by other artists, including Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Jet Set Sweden, the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble, etc.

